New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 52.9 percent in November

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 12:10:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 10.3 percent month on month and were up by 52.9 percent year on year to 102,636 units.

New passenger car registrations in November totaled 66,565 units, falling by 6.1 percent as compared to October and up by 51.3 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 64.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in November amounted to 14,605 units, decreasing by 8.4 percent month on month and up by 81 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 14.2 percent of total new registrations in November.