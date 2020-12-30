﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 52.9 percent in November

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 12:10:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 10.3 percent month on month and were up by 52.9 percent year on year to 102,636 units.

New passenger car registrations in November totaled 66,565 units, falling by 6.1 percent as compared to October and up by 51.3 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 64.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in November amounted to 14,605 units, decreasing by 8.4 percent month on month and up by 81 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 14.2 percent of total new registrations in November.


Tags: automotive  Turkey  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Dec

Turkish consumer confidence remains stable in December compared to November
15  Dec

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 6.6 percent in October from September
15  Dec

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 72.5 percent in January-November
14  Dec

Turkish motor vehicle output down 13.4 percent in January-November
09  Dec

Automotive sales in Turkey up 72 percent in January-November