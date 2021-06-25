New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 47.6 percent in May

Friday, 25 June 2021 15:21:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 25.0 percent month on month and were up by 47.6 percent year on year to 76,877 units.

New passenger car registrations in May totaled 38,328 units, falling by 31.2 percent as compared to April and up by 68.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 49.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in May amounted to 9,527 units, decreasing by 31.4 percent month on month and up by 107.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 12.4 percent of total new registrations in May.