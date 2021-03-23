New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 42.8 percent in February

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 12:28:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 35.3 percent month on month and were up by 42.8 percent year on year to 75,902 units.

New passenger car registrations in February totaled 42,729 units, falling by 42.6 percent as compared to January and up by 33.3 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 56.3 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in February amounted to 11,821 units, decreasing by 47.3 percent month on month and up by 60.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 15.6 percent of total new registrations in February.