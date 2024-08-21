 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 39.3 percent in July from June

Wednesday, 21 August 2024 12:19:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 39.3 percent month on month and by 19.1 percent year on year to 276,615 units.

New passenger car registrations in July totaled 108,907 units, up by 43.7 percent as compared to June and by 13.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 39.4 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in July amounted to 23,438 units, up by 76.9 percent month on month and by 8.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.5 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 0.3 percent in January-July

20 Aug | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.4 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 0.1 percent in January-July

02 Aug | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 14.6 percent in June from May

19 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 3.1 percent in January-June

15 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.8 percent in January-June

15 Jul | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 3.7 percent in January-June

02 Jul | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 18.4 percent in May from Apr

26 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 5.4 percent in January-May

21 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 1.5 percent in January-May

20 Jun | Steel News