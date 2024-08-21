New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 39.3 percent in July from June

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 39.3 percent month on month and by 19.1 percent year on year to 276,615 units.

New passenger car registrations in July totaled 108,907 units, up by 43.7 percent as compared to June and by 13.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 39.4 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in July amounted to 23,438 units, up by 76.9 percent month on month and by 8.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.5 percent of total new registrations in the given month.