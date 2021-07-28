New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 37.2 percent in June

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 10:17:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 35.7 percent month on month and were up by 37.2 percent year on year to 104,316 units.

New passenger car registrations in June totaled 51,893 units, rising by 35.4 percent as compared to May and up by 65.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 49.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in June amounted to 11,083 units, increasing by 16.3 percent month on month and up by 38.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 10.6 percent of total new registrations in June.