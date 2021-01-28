New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 34.3 percent in December

Thursday, 28 January 2021 15:33:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 16.9 percent month on month and were up by 34.3 percent year on year to 85,300 units.

New passenger car registrations in December totaled 54,488 units, falling by 18.1 percent as compared to November and up by 30.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 63.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in December amounted to 10,910 units, decreasing by 25.3 percent month on month and up by 39.8 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 12.8 percent of total new registrations in December.