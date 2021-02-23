New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 24.1 percent in January

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 14:44:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 37.5 percent month on month and were up by 24.1 percent year on year to 117,313 units.

New passenger car registrations in January totaled 74,505 units, rising by 36.7 percent as compared to December and up by 12.9 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 63.5 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in January amounted to 22,414 units, increasing by 105.4 percent month on month and up by 44.4 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 19.1 percent of total new registrations in January.