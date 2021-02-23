﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 24.1 percent in January

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 14:44:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 37.5 percent month on month and were up by 24.1 percent year on year to 117,313 units.

New passenger car registrations in January totaled 74,505 units, rising by 36.7 percent as compared to December and up by 12.9 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 63.5 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in January amounted to 22,414 units, increasing by 105.4 percent month on month and up by 44.4 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 19.1 percent of total new registrations in January.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Feb

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 60.8 percent in January
15  Feb

Turkish motor vehicle output down 29 percent in January
10  Feb

Unemployment in Turkey rises to 12.9% in Nov compared to Oct
04  Feb

Automotive sales in Turkey up 60.3 percent in January
28  Jan

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 34.3 percent in December