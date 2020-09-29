﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 165.6 percent in August

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 16:28:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 25.2 percent month on month and were up by 165.6 percent year on year to 103,872 units.

New passenger car registrations in August totaled 56,592 units, falling by 31.9 percent as compared to July and up by 190.7 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 54.5 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in August amounted to 13,630 units, decreasing by 16.2 percent month on month and up by 274.4 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 13.1 percent of total new registrations in July.


Tags: automotive  Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Sep

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for October-December
16  Sep

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 68.6 percent in January-August
15  Sep

Turkish motor vehicle output down 22.7 percent in January-August
07  Sep

Automotive sales in Turkey up 68.4 percent in January-August
01  Sep

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 105.4 percent in July