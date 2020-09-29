New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 165.6 percent in August

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 16:28:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 25.2 percent month on month and were up by 165.6 percent year on year to 103,872 units.

New passenger car registrations in August totaled 56,592 units, falling by 31.9 percent as compared to July and up by 190.7 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 54.5 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in August amounted to 13,630 units, decreasing by 16.2 percent month on month and up by 274.4 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 13.1 percent of total new registrations in July.