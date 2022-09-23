﻿
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 16.5 percent in August

Friday, 23 September 2022 10:45:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 0.1 percent month on month and were up by 16.5 percent year on year to 111,759 units.

New passenger car registrations in August totaled 48,181 units, declining by 11.7 percent as compared to July and rising by 4.3 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 43.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in August amounted to 12,417 units, dropping by 17.5 percent month on month and by 6.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 11.1 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


