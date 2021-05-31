New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 155.1 percent in April

Monday, 31 May 2021 12:05:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 21.4 percent month on month and were up by 155.1 percent year on year to 102,461 units.

New passenger car registrations in April totaled 55,733 units, falling by 30.3 percent as compared to March and up by 183.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 54.4 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in April amounted to 13,900 units, decreasing by 23.0 percent month on month and up by 212.9 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 13.6 percent of total new registrations in April.