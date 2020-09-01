New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 105.4 percent in July

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 16:12:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 82.6 percent month on month and were up by 105.4 percent year on year to 138,883 units.

New passenger car registrations in July totaled 83,119 units, rising by 165 percent as compared to June and up by 116 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 59.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in July amounted to 16,272 units, increasing by 103 percent month on month and up by 168.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 11.7 percent of total new registrations in July.