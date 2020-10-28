New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 101.6 percent in September

Wednesday, 28 October 2020 12:20:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 1.8 percent month on month and were up by 101.6 percent year on year to 105,732 units.

New passenger car registrations in September totaled 54,705 units, falling by 3.3 percent as compared to August and up by 90.3 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 54.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in September amounted to 17,284 units, increasing by 26.8 percent month on month and up by 256.4 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 16.3 percent of total new registrations in August.