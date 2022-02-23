New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 35.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 14:22:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 15.6 percent month on month and were down by 35.4 percent year on year to 75,829 units.

New passenger car registrations in January totaled 41,839 units, rising by 41.5 percent as compared to December and down by 43.8 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 55.2 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in January amounted to 16,403 units, increasing by 40.1 percent month on month and down by 26.8 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 21.6 percent of total new registrations in January.