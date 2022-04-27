﻿
English
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 24.9 percent in March

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 11:46:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 47.2 percent month on month and were down by 24.9 percent year on year to 97,974 units.

New passenger car registrations in March totaled 49,861 units, rising by 44.8 percent as compared to February and down by 37.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 50.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in March amounted to 13,214 units, increasing by 26.6 percent month on month and down by 26.8 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 13.5 percent of total new registrations in March.


