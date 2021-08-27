New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 15.8 percent in July

Friday, 27 August 2021 13:35:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 12.1 percent month on month and were down by 15.8 percent year on year to 116,988 units.

New passenger car registrations in July totaled 63,218 units, rising by 21.8 percent as compared to June and down by 23.9 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 54.0 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in July amounted to 17,245 units, increasing by 55.6 percent month on month and up by 5.9 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 14.7 percent of total new registrations in July.