New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 12.3 percent in February

Thursday, 24 March 2022 14:16:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 12.2 percent month on month and were down by 12.3 percent year on year to 66,567 units.

New passenger car registrations in February totaled 34,421 units, falling by 17.7 percent as compared to January and down by 19.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 51.7 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in February amounted to 10,437 units, decreasing by 36.3 percent month on month and down by 11.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 15.7 percent of total new registrations in February.