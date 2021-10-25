New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 12 percent in September

Monday, 25 October 2021 11:30:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by three percent month on month and were down by 12.0 percent year on year to 92,996 units.

New passenger car registrations in September totaled 44,488 units, falling by 3.7 percent as compared to August and down by 18.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 47.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in September amounted to 11,447 units, decreasing by 13.4 percent month on month and down by 33.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 12.3 percent of total new registrations in September.