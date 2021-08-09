﻿
New Mexican norm for plain steel wire to take effect

Monday, 09 August 2021 20:41:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said on Monday a new norm for plain steel wire for concrete reinforcement will take place in the next 60 working days.

The NMX-B-253-CANACERO-2020 norm will replace the NMX-B-253-CANACERO-2013 regulation. The new norm sets the specifications and probe methods for steel wires for concrete reinforcement.

ME made it clear that its MX-B-253-CANACERO-2020 regulation isn’t compatible with the equivalent ISO 10544-1992 regulation for cold-reduced steel wires for the reinforcement of concrete and the manufacture of welded fabric.

SE said the international norm doesn’t meet Mexican steelmaking requirements.


