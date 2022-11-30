New industrial park for Mexican auto producers to start construction in 2023

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 23:21:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The government of the state of Puebla, headquarters of the Volkswagen and Audi automotive plants in Mexico, said that in 2023 work will begin to build an industrial park that will house the suppliers of the German company in Mexico, reported the local press.

Without giving details of investment figures, extension of land and date that it will start operating, the Secretary of Economy of Puebla, Olivia Salomon Vibaldo, only mentioned that it will be built in the town of San Martin Texmelucan, located 30 km from the Volkswagen plant.

She indicated that the new industrial park will adhere to the guidelines of the United Nations (UN), regarding Eco-industrial parks.

With around 19,000 employees, Volkswagen and Audi are one of the largest vehicle producers in Mexico.

From January to August they occupied the second position with 14.4 percent of total production, only surpassed by General Motors, which assembled 22.8 percent of the 2.24 million units produced in Mexico, according to industry data.