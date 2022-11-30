﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New industrial park for Mexican auto producers to start construction in 2023

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 23:21:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The government of the state of Puebla, headquarters of the Volkswagen and Audi automotive plants in Mexico, said that in 2023 work will begin to build an industrial park that will house the suppliers of the German company in Mexico, reported the local press.

Without giving details of investment figures, extension of land and date that it will start operating, the Secretary of Economy of Puebla, Olivia Salomon Vibaldo, only mentioned that it will be built in the town of San Martin Texmelucan, located 30 km from the Volkswagen plant.

She indicated that the new industrial park will adhere to the guidelines of the United Nations (UN), regarding Eco-industrial parks.

With around 19,000 employees, Volkswagen and Audi are one of the largest vehicle producers in Mexico.

From January to August they occupied the second position with 14.4 percent of total production, only surpassed by General Motors, which assembled 22.8 percent of the 2.24 million units produced in Mexico, according to industry data.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Mexican auto body producer inaugurates new plant in Guanajuato

30 Nov | Steel News

Mexican automotive export value grows 33.8 percent in October

29 Nov | Steel News

Vehicle production in Mexico to exceed pre-pandemic levels until 2025

28 Nov | Steel News

Production of auto parts in Mexico will reach $106 billion in 2024

28 Nov | Steel News

Mexican auto parts industry sees “soft landing” for rest of 2022

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexican light vehicle production increases slightly in March

06 Apr | Steel News

Mexican auto production slightly increases in February

04 Mar | Steel News

Mexican auto output declines in January

04 Feb | Steel News

Mexican auto production declines in December and full-year 2021

07 Jan | Steel News

Mexican auto production declines in November

07 Dec | Steel News