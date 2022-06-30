﻿
New Federacciai president sees challenging years ahead

Thursday, 30 June 2022 16:54:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

During the Assembly of Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, held in Milan on June 28, Antonio Gozzi, president and CEO of Duferco Italia Holding, was elected as the new president of the federation, replacing the outgoing president Alessandro Banzato.

Stating that there are challenging years ahead of the Italian steel industry, Mr. Gozzi said that the Italian steel industry is characterized by very high efficiency and qualitative excellence and by a level of decarbonization that has no equal in the world.

 


