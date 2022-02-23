New Danieli billet welder enters into operation at Ferriere Nord

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 15:17:04 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian steelmaker Ferriere Nord, a leading company in the Pittini Group, is the first company to operate a sixth generation Danieli billet welder, Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced.

The machine went into operation at the plant in Osoppo, Udine, in January this year, during a three-week maintenance shutdown.

The new machine, in addition to consolidated quality performances, offers improved maintainability. The innovative design, explained Danieli, allows shorter cleaning operations, halving the times previously required. Consequently, the yield of the plant is better, which, in the case of Ferriere Nord, translates into a five percent increase in efficiency.

The new welder features a cartridge concept applied to the welding clamps which now can be replaced quickly and easily, allowing off-line maintenance in the workshop instead of online maintenance. Finally, the new electric current-control system speeds-up the welding time and improves the homogeneity of the welding joints. Billet welders allow endless rolling by welding the ends of billets together.