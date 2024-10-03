 |  Login 
New car sales in Mexico down 1.4 percent in September

Thursday, 03 October 2024 10:18:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New vehicle sales in Mexico fell 1.4 percent, year-over-year, in September to 116,543 units. That reduction breaks the positive trend of the last 28 months (since May 2022), according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Of the top 30 brands, 14 increased their sales and 16 decreased. Companies with a positive balance sold 67,864 units, 12.9 percent more than in July of last year. Those that were in negative territory sold 48,679 units, 16.3 percent less.

From January to September, 1.08 million units were sold, 10.5 percent or 102,871 more vehicles than the same period last year.

The Inegi information comes from the records of 23 companies affiliated with the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) and two other non-associated companies.


