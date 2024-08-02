 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Net...

Net profit increases sharply at Siderperu

Friday, 02 August 2024 22:14:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Peruvian steel producer, Siderperu, announced a net profit of PEN 45 million ($12 million) in Q2 2024, against PEN 12 million achieved in Q2 2023.

Net sales declined by 4.4 percent to PEN 595 million, production costs declined by 11.9 percent to PEN 516 million, the gross profit increased by 113.5 percent to PEN 79 million, and the EBITDA increased by 99.7 percent to PEN 81 million.

According to the company, in addition to the improved operational result derived from the management of the cost structure, the higher profit reflects also reduced financial expenses.

Controlled by the Brazilian Gerdau group, Siderperu has a production capacity estimated at 750,000 mt per year.

$=PEN 3.75 (August 02)


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-Brazil BPI stable in last deals to US, expectations become slightly positive

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Usiminas posts a net loss for Q2 2024

26 Jul | Steel News

Brazil starts BPI sales for September shipment

26 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian HRC export price declines slightly in two weeks

22 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian steel producer CSN subject to actions against emissions

22 Jul | Steel News

CRC import price offers decline in Brazil

18 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian crude steel production increases in June

18 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec Brazil to supply casings and tubes to Eneva

17 Jul | Steel News

Brazil’s HDG export prices decline

17 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price was stable week-on-week

16 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials