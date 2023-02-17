﻿
Net profit declines at Vale in Q4 2022

Friday, 17 February 2023 19:57:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner Vale posted a net profit of $3.72 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, against $4.46 billion for the previous quarter and $5.35 billion achieved in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net sales revenues in Q4 2022 reached $11.94 billion, against $9.93 billion in Q3 2022 and $13.10 billion in Q4 2021, with EBITDA respectively of $5.00 billion, $4.00 billion and $6.86 billion.

During Q4 2022, Vale sold 81.2 million mt of iron ore fines, in average at $95.6/mt and 8.79 million mt of pellets at $165.6/mt. For Q3 2022, the figures were respectively 65.4 million mt at $92.6/mt and 8.52 million mt at $194/mt and for Q4 2021 81.75 million mt at $107.2/mt and 10.35 million mt at $182.6/mt.


