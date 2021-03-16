NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.5% in Feb

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:39:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.5 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point slower than the growth recorded in January this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in the given month was 0.4 percent, the same growth rate as recorded in January, while in third-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in February was 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage point faster than in January.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in February saw a year-on-year rise of 2.9 percent, 0.4 percentage points higher compared to that recorded in January. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in February was 1.9 percent, 0.4 percentage points higher compared to the year-on-year growth rate in January.

$1 = RMB 6.5029