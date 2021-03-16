﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.5% in Feb

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:39:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.5 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point slower than the growth recorded in January this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in the given month was 0.4 percent, the same growth rate as recorded in January, while in third-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in February was 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage point faster than in January.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in February saw a year-on-year rise of 2.9 percent, 0.4 percentage points higher compared to that recorded in January. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in February was 1.9 percent, 0.4 percentage points higher compared to the year-on-year growth rate in January.

$1 = RMB 6.5029

 


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

Outlook for ex-China CRC worsens as local market retreats
10  Mar

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.1 percent in Feb
04  Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 71 percent in Jan-Feb
04  Mar

Stocks of main steel products in China up 14.6% in late Feb, HRC up most
01  Mar

China’s steel sector PMI rises in Feb, outlook for March also positive