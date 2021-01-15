﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.3% in Dec

Friday, 15 January 2021 14:37:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In December last year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.3 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point faster than the growth recorded in November last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month increase rate of new house prices in the given month was 0.1 percent, unchanged from the month-on-month growth rate in November. In third-tier cities, the month-on-month growth rate was the same as for second-tier cities.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in December saw a year-on-year rise of 2.2 percent, 0.1 percentage point higher compared to that recorded in November. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in December was 1.4 percent, 0.1 percentage point slower compared to the year-on-year growth rate in November.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Jan

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 7% in Jan 1-10
05  Jan

Baowu Esteel to implement maintenance on production lines in Jan
25  Dec

China’s coke exports down 46.2 percent in Jan-Nov
24  Dec

CISA mills maintain daily steel output in Dec 11-20 after hike earlier in month
22  Dec

MPI: China’s steel demand to add 1% in 2021, imports/exports to return to normal