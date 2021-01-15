NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.3% in Dec

Friday, 15 January 2021 14:37:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.3 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point faster than the growth recorded in November last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month increase rate of new house prices in the given month was 0.1 percent, unchanged from the month-on-month growth rate in November. In third-tier cities, the month-on-month growth rate was the same as for second-tier cities.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in December saw a year-on-year rise of 2.2 percent, 0.1 percentage point higher compared to that recorded in November. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in December was 1.4 percent, 0.1 percentage point slower compared to the year-on-year growth rate in November.