﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities in China up 0.6% in April

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 13:42:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.6 percent month on month, 0.2 percentage points faster than the growth recorded in March this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in the given month was 0.6 percent, 0.1 percentage point faster than the increase recorded in March, while in third-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in April was 0.4 percent, 0.1 percentage point faster than the increase recorded in March.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in April saw a year-on-year rise of 3.4 percent, 0.1 percentage point higher compared to March. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in April was 2.5 percent, up 0.2 percentage points compared to the year-on-year growth rate in March.


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  May

China’s steel sheet and plate exports increase by 29.5 percent in January-April
17  May

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 14.8 percent in Jan-Apr
17  May

China’s coal output rises by 11.1 percent in Jan-Apr
14  May

Shagang Group plans to participate in mixed ownership reform of Anyang Steel
13  May

CISA mills’ daily steel output up further in early May, stocks increase by 9.47 percent