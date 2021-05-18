NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities in China up 0.6% in April

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 13:42:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.6 percent month on month, 0.2 percentage points faster than the growth recorded in March this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in the given month was 0.6 percent, 0.1 percentage point faster than the increase recorded in March, while in third-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in April was 0.4 percent, 0.1 percentage point faster than the increase recorded in March.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in April saw a year-on-year rise of 3.4 percent, 0.1 percentage point higher compared to March. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in April was 2.5 percent, up 0.2 percentage points compared to the year-on-year growth rate in March.