NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities in China see slower declines in Jan

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 11:52:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities saw slight declines month on month, following the declining trend recorded in December, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in January saw a year-on-year rise of 1.0 percent, 0.5 percentage points slower compared to the rise recorded in December last year. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in January shifted from a stable trend in December to a year-on-year decrease of 0.7 percent.


China  Far East

