NBS: New house prices in first-tier Chinese cities up 0.7% in May

Monday, 21 June 2021 14:38:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In May this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.7 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point faster than the growth recorded in April this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in May saw a year-on-year rise of 3.5 percent, 0.1 percentage point higher compared to that recorded in April. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in May was 2.6 percent, 0.1 percentage point higher compared to the year-on-year growth rate in April.


