NBS: New house prices in first-tier Chinese cities rise at slower pace in Oct

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 14:33:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.3 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point slower than the growth recorded in September this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in the given month was 0.1 percent, 0.2 percentage points slower compared to the month-on-month growth rate in September, while in third-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in October was 0.2 percent, 0.3 percentage points slower than in September.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in October saw a year-on-year rise of 2.1 percent, 0.1 percentage point faster than that recorded in September. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in October was 1.5 percent, 0.2 percentage points slower compared to the year-on-year growth rate in September.

New house and second-hand house prices in third-tier cities indicated slower or unchanged year-on-year growth for the nineteenth consecutive month.