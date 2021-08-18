﻿
English
NBS: New house prices in China’s first-tier cities up slower in July

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 11:18:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.4 percent month on month, 0.3 percentage points slower than the increase rate recorded in June this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in July saw a year-on-year rise of 3.5 percent, the same growth as that recorded in June this year. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in July was 2.3 percent, 0.3 percentage points slower compared to the year-on-year growth rate recorded in June.


