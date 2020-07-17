NBS: New house prices in China increase in June from May level

Friday, 17 July 2020 11:59:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.6 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point slower than the increase recorded in May this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in the given month was 0.9 percent, 0.3 percentage points faster compared to May, while in third-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in June was 0.8 percent, up 0.1 percentage point from the increase in May.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in June saw a year-on-year rise of 2.0 percent, unchanged compared to the year-on-year growth rate in May. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in June was 2.0 percent, 0.1 percentage point lower compared to the year-on-year increase rate recorded in May.

Amid the effective control of Covid-19, buyers have been more willing to purchase houses, especially amid sufficient funds in the market.