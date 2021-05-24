﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up three percent in mid-May

Monday, 24 May 2021 14:25:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-May (May 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 172.8/mt ($26.8/mt) or 3.0 percent to RMB 5,957.3/mt ($909.5/mt), compared to prices in early May (May 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 4.2 percent, 4.1 percent, 2.6 percent, 10.9 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively, all compared to early May. 


