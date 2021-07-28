﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 5.3 percent in mid-July

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 14:09:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-July (July 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 262.7/mt ($40.6/mt), increasing by 5.3 percent, to RMB 5,192.3/mt ($802/mt), compared to prices in early July (July 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles increased by 4.8 percent, 3.9 percent, 4.6 percent, 1.1 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, all compared to early July.


