NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.5 percent in mid-September

Monday, 27 September 2021 14:39:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-September (September 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 184.2/mt ($28.5/mt), rising by 3.5 percent, to RMB 5,463/mt ($845.7/mt), compared to prices in early September (September 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC), medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angels increased by 3.2 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.4 percent, 1.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, all compared to early September.


