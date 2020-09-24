﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down one percent in mid-Sept

Thursday, 24 September 2020 13:48:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-September (September 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 38/mt ($5.6/mt) or 1.0 percent to RMB 3,749.7/mt ($551.4/mt), compared to prices in early September (September 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, prices of seamless steel pipes edged up by 0.1 percent, though prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles edged down by 0.5 percent, 0.4 percent, 1.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to early September. The downtrend in ferrous metal futures prices and insufficient demand weakened the support for domestic finished steel prices.

$1 = RMB 6.8028


