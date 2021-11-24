﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 5.9 percent in mid-Nov

Wednesday, 24 November 2021
       

In mid-November (November 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 292.4/mt ($46/mt) or 5.9 percent to RMB 4,631.4/mt ($725/mt), compared to prices in early November (November 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angels decreased by 5.2 percent, 5.7 percent, 6.4 percent, 4.3 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, all compared to early November.

$1 = RMB 6.3903


