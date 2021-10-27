NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.5 percent in mid-Oct

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 11:39:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In mid-October (October 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 144.6/mt ($22.6/mt) or 2.5 percent to RMB 5,755.8/mt ($900.8/mt), compared to prices in early October (October 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles decreased by 2.4 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent, while prices of medium plate and seamless steel pipes rose by 0.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, all compared to early October.

$1 = RMB 6.3856