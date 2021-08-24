﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.5 percent in mid-August

Tuesday, 24 August 2021
       

In mid-August (August 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 24.2/mt ($3.7/mt), down 0.5 percent, to RMB 5,206.4/mt ($803.5/mt), compared to prices in early August (August 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC), medium plate and seamless steel pipes decreased by 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, though of angels remained stable, respectively, all compared to early August.

$1 = RMB 6.4805


