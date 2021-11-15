NBS: China’s crude steel output switches to downtrend in January-October

Monday, 15 November 2021 14:59:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China produced 877.05 million mt of crude steel, down 0.7 percent, with the year-on-year growth shifting from 2.0 percent recorded in the first nine months, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 15.

China’s finished steel output totaled 1.12 billion mt in the first ten months this year, still up 2.8 percent year on year, but this is 1.8 percentage points slower than that recorded in the January-September period.

Pig iron production was 734.07 million mt in January-October, down 3.2 percent year on year, with the year-on-year declining pace 1.9 percentage points faster than that recorded in the first nine months.

In October alone, China’s pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 63.03 million mt, 71.58 million mt and 101.74 million mt, down 19.4 percent, 23.3 percent and 14.9 percent year on year, respectively, while down 3.3 percent, 2.94 percent and 0.21 percent month on month, respectively.

China aimed to control its crude steel output in the year of 2021 at almost the same level as the previous year.

$1 = RMB 6.3896