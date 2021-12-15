NBS: China’s crude steel output down 2.6 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 16:11:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China produced 796.23 million mt of pig iron, down 4.2 percent year on year, with the year-on-year decrease 1.0 percentage point faster than that recorded in the first ten months, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 15.

Also, China’s crude steel and finished steel outputs totaled 946.36 million mt and 1.22333 billion mt in the first 11 months this year, down 2.6 percent and up 1.0 percent, respectively, year on year, with the year-on-year decrease for crude steel 1.9 percentage points faster than that recorded in the first ten months, while the decrease for finished steel was 1.8 percentage points slower than that recorded in the January-October period.

In November alone, China’s pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 61.73 million mt, 69.31 million mt and 101.03 million mt, down 16.6 percent, 22.0 percent and 14.7 percent year on year, respectively, while declining by 2.1 percent, 3.2 percent and 0.7 percent month on month, respectively.