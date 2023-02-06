Navistar will invest $120 million in Mexican automotive plant

Monday, 06 February 2023 21:45:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The second largest producer of heavy vehicles in Mexico, the US company Navistar, will invest $120 million in the expansion of its truck cabin painting department at its plant in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, the state government reported in a press release.

The expansion will take place in the next three years and reinforces the attraction of investment to the state. Approximately 1 out of every 4 dollars of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Nuevo Leon is from the automotive sector.

"The automotive industry is vital for Nuevo León, it represents 24 percent of the investments that arrived in 2022. Companies like Navistar continue their expansion and create jobs," said the Secretary of Economy, Ivan Rivas, on Friday.

Without considering the expansion in the cabin painting department, Navistar has already invested $462 million since its arrival in the state, more than two decades ago.

Of the more than 200,000 heavy trucks manufactured by the 11 companies installed in Mexico in 2022, Daimler's Freightliner produced 57 percent, Navistar 31 percent, and third place was for Kenworth (owned by Paccar) with 8 percent. according to data from the national statistics agency Inegi.