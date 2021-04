Monday, 19 April 2021 11:32:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

International credit rating agency Moody’s has upgraded the US-based mining and natural resources company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s corporate family credit rating to B1 from B2, while its outlook for the company’s rating changed to positive from stable.

According to Moody’s, the positive ratings outlook and the upgrade of the company’s rating reflect Moody’s’ expectation for a significantly improved operating performance and substantial debt reduction in 2021.