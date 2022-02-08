Moody’s: Tata Steel acquisition of NINL is “credit positive”

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:21:42 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel’s acquisition of Indian state-run steel producer Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) through its subsidiary Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) will be “credit positive” because it will increase the latter’s long steel production capacity and access to iron ore reserves, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Tuesday, February 8.

“On January 31, Tata Steel Ltd. announced that its 74 percent-owned subsidiary Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (TSLP) will acquire a 93.7 percent stake in NINL. The acquisition will give Tata Steel access to NINL's 1.1 million mt per year of long-steel producing capacity, 100 million mt of iron ore reserves and 2,500 acres of land," Moody's Investors Service said in a statement.

NINL is loss-making but the acquisition price largely reflects the steel plant, iron ore reserves and the land acreage that can accommodate capacity expansions, Moody’s said.

While the acquired operations are substantially smaller than Tata Steel’s current global capacity of 32.5 million mt including its 19.6 million mt capacity in India, it is credit positive because it will increase Tata Steel’s long-steel product capacity and increase its reserves of iron ore, Moody’s noted.

“Even assuming the $1.6 billion enterprise value is paid entirely through debt, we estimate Tata Steel’s pro forma leverage at September 2021 will climb to 1.8 times. To the extent the acquisition is funded through internal accruals, the peak pro forma leverage will be less than 1.8 times. Even so, with a rating downgrade leverage threshold around 3.5 times, there is a sufficient buffer in Tata Steel’s financial metrics to accommodate the proposed acquisition," the Moody’s statement said.