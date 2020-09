Friday, 18 September 2020 11:55:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

International rating agency Moody’s has decreased the credit rating of Turkey-based steelmaking group Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS’ (Erdemir) to B2 from B1. The rating outlook is negative.

The revision came after the downgrade of the credit rating of Turkey to B2. Turkey’s outlook is negative.