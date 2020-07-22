MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 14:03:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (July 13-19) the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given week, the average prices of welded steel pipe, high-speed wire rod, hot rolled steel strip and steel channel moved up by 0.5 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week.

On July 21, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, announced that it was keeping its offer prices for rebar, high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil stable for July 21-31.