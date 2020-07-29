﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up last week, weaker mood this week

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 12:02:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (July 20-26) the overall average finished steel price in China moved up slightly.

In the given week, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, high-speed wire rod, rebar and steel channels edged up by 0.5 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

However, overall sentiment in the market has worsened lately in line with the declines in futures prices. Furthermore, on July 29, Jiangsu Province-based Nanjing Iron and Steel Group has cut its offer prices for rebar by RMB 30/mt ($4.3/mt).

$1 = RMB 6.9969


