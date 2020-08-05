﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 11:31:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (July 27-August 2) the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given week, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip and steel channels remained stable compared to the previous week, while the average price of high-speed wire rod and rebar edged down by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week.

On August 1, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, raised its offer prices for rebar, high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil by RMB 50/mt ($7.2/mt) for the August 1-10 period. Overall sentiment in the local Chinese steel market is positive in the current week.

 $1 = RMB 6.9752


