﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MMX’s Eike Batista to lose $400 million bond from Anglo American

Thursday, 24 June 2021 23:10:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Eike Batista, one of the major shareholders at Brazilian holding company MMX, might lose as much as $400 million in a 2008 bond issued by Anglo American, according to a media report by O Globo.

The bond would pay bondholders a percentage of the company’s Minas-Rio iron ore output, effectively from 2025. The media report estimated the bond Eike owns might be worth between $200 million to $400 million, however the former billionaire might lose the asset as the legal administrator of MMX’s bankruptcy process will likely seize it from him.

O Globo’s media report also noted the bond Batista’s “only” valuable asset.


Tags: Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Jun

Civil construction costs in greater Buenos Aires 2.7 percent up in May
21  Jun

Brazilian steel industry to continue momentum, say analysts
17  Jun

Court demands Vallourec to take emergency measures at Brazilian dam
11  Jun

Prosecutors accuse Vale and three executives of environmental crimes
07  Jun

Vale suspends activities at Timbopeba iron ore mine