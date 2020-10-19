MMX files petition to reclaim ownership of iron ore mines

Monday, 19 October 2020 00:18:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian mining company MMX, which is currently under bankruptcy protection, said recently it filed a petition to reclaim the ownership rights to the Lais and Emma iron ore mines.

MMX asked a court to reject the process which gave Vetorial Mineração ownership over the two iron ore mines, which are located in the city of Corumba, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

MMX argued that if successful in its petition, it could make its bankruptcy protection plan even more feasible, and eventually produce and sell iron ore.

However, Vetorial Mineração said it retains the direct and exclusive ownership of both iron ore mines, and that there is no reason for MMX to “speculate” about owning the mines again.